Celebrating Fet Gede in Haiti’s capital
Every year, groups of Vodou worshippers gather inside the capital’s Grand Cemetery to celebrate an annual festival honoring the ancestors.
📍 Haiti News Watch Live Blog
Haiti news watch | Live updates
Scenes of looting and rioting appeared across Haiti, mainly around the Port-au-Prince capital, as thousands took to the streets in peyilok protests and called for a…
For two boys, no school in Haiti means a ‘forced vacation’ | Photos
PORT-AU-PRINCE — Schools in Haiti officially opened on October 3. However, families have kept schoolchildren at home out of fear of violence and the country’s current…
Haitian leaders plead with DCF to not send US-born baby to live in Haiti
Miami — Elected officials and activists in the Haitian community are begging the Florida Department of Children and Families to scrap its plans to send a…
In Flatbush, affordable housing advocates, residents hope elections will bring some relief
Workers on the front lines said there are a myriad of issues impacting the sourcing housing costs in Flatbush, where the average cost of a one-bedroom…
Special Reports
Broken and battered, hundreds of school buildings in Haiti unable to hold classes | School fail – Part 3
PORT-AU-PRINCE — At one prestigious school in Port-au-Prince, children fleeing gangs have stayed sheltered behind the gates for weeks. Hundreds of miles southwest of them, some students inside a cracked school building still go into panic at the slightest hint of tremors, one year after an earthquake damaged the facility. In the Artibonite region, at…
The Diaspora
Shooters still at large in killing of Haitian doctor in Florida
By Patricia Borns PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating Peigne’s murder in this bedroom community near Fort Pierce where a vibrant Haitian population has…
Musicians, fans pay tribute to Mikaben at Little Haiti vigil
Haitian musicians commemorated the legacy of beloved singer Michael “Mikaben” Benjamin at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex Friday, October 21. Sounds of Little Haiti, which coordinates a concert…
Fleeing violence in Haiti, surgeon shot dead in Florida on food delivery run
By Patricia Borns PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — Vanessa Louis was on the phone with her partner, Dr. Roberto Peigne, when she heard three gunshots in the background…
Haitian candidates on the Florida general elections ballot
MIAMI — The November midterm elections are around the corner and Haitian Americans are on the ballot for various elected positions in Florida. Early voting starts on Monday…
Little Haiti Revitalization Trust appoints interim leader
MIAMI – About $6M promised to foster, preserve and develop the Little Haiti community through the Little Haiti Revitalization Trust has been on hold awaiting staff to be…
VIDEO | HANA of Florida hosts Haitian culture night
MIAMI —The Haitian American Nurses Association (HANA) of Florida hosted its ninth annual cultural night at Miami Dade College earlier this month to raise funds for communities in…