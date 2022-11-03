Home
📍 Haiti News Watch Live Blog

Haiti news watch | Live updates

Scenes of looting and rioting appeared across Haiti, mainly around the Port-au-Prince capital, as thousands took to the streets in peyilok protests and called for a…

  • NSL Danse Ensemble perform the opening set at the Fet Gede celebration at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi.
  • Crowd sings to the music at RAM’s concert at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi
  • Crowd gathers around the stage as RAM’s performance begins at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi
  • NSL Danse Ensemble performs opening set of the Fet Gede celebration at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi.
  • Lunise Morse, lead singer of RAM, performs at Miami Beach Bandshell Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi
  • Richard A Morse, founder of RAM, performs Fet Gete show at Miami Beach Bandshell Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi
  • William Morse, Richard and Lunise’s son, plays guitar at the Miami Band Bandshell Saturday, October 29. Photo by Ashley Miznazi
  • NSL Danse Ensemble performs opening set of the Fet Gede celebration at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi.
  • Lunise Morse, lead singer of RAM, dances to the music at Miami Beach Bandshell Saturday, October 29, 2022. Photo by Ashley Miznazi

Special Reports
Education

Broken and battered, hundreds of school buildings in Haiti unable to hold classes | School fail – Part 3

PORT-AU-PRINCE — At one prestigious school in Port-au-Prince, children fleeing gangs have stayed sheltered behind the gates for weeks. Hundreds of miles southwest of them, some students inside a cracked school building still go into panic at the slightest hint of tremors, one year after an earthquake damaged the facility. In the Artibonite region, at…

View more

The Diaspora

Arts & Culture

Immigration & Migration

U.S. Politics

Profiles

Sports

Lists & Guides

Beauty & Style