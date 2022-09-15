PORT-AU-PRINCE — A solution popular with many in both the Haitian and international communities is to provide ideal conditions for the Haitian National Police (PNH) to eliminate the gangs.

Among those who see solutions within procedures and personnel of the PNH is Haitian Vision for Human Rights (VHDH). Romulus Jules, leader of VHDH, said the group tries to assist the government with reports of human rights violations, particularly by gangs.

"The solution should come with the National Police because they have a prevention service that allows them to dismantle at the base any possible formation of gang groups in the country," Jules said.

Overview: As the violence on Haiti’s streets attributable to “gangs” reaches unprecedented levels, The Haitian Times digs into four answers to the question so many Haitians ask — “How do we get rid of these gangs?” This installment examines the ability of PNH, Haiti’s police force, to respond to the crisis as it faces unique challenges, including its own unsavory associations with the gangs.

