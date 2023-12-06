Overview: New immigrants in the U.S. continue to meet with problems that derive from biases, cultural misunderstandings and programs that are not well established.

This week, a federal judge sentenced a Springfield, Ohio man for attacking Haitians in a hate crime. The case of Izaye Eubanks is the latest and most severe legal situation known to date of the difficulties Haitian immigrants face. Ever since the Biden Administration announced the humanitarian parole program in January 2023, various ills have come to light as thousands of newcomers join Haitians already here. Haitians have reported facing racist and xenophobic incidents as well as numerous scams and fraud at different points in the immigration journey.

Here’s a roundup of known reports showing the difficulties Haitians have faced this year – in Haiti and as newcomers to America.

January

In Haiti, as lines snaked at the passport offices and U.S. consulate, many were charged exorbitant fees for help to enter the offices or expedite their applications. Most of the time receiving no benefit as passport applications skyrocketed.

February

A shadow market emerged on Facebook with posts offering to become a financial sponsor to Haitians for fees as high as $10,000, according to AP News.

In the days before Governor Ron DeSantis signed a state law to send immigrants arriving or living in Florida to other states, Representatives Dotie Joseph and Marie Woodson led the fight against legislation likely to repel or scare a multitude of Haitian asylum seekers.



March

Scammers duped hundreds of people into paying them to submit messages to The Haitian Times as a way, they told victims, of obtaining potential sponsors in America by letting them know about their difficulties in Haiti.

May

An online business claimed it could help immigrants in the U.S. obtain a green card for $10,000. The business connected paying applicants to a supposed U.S. immigration officer, then wanted an additional $15,000 to ship the supposed card, reported AARP.

August

A Haitian Times reporter, checking for status updates from other parolee sponsors, received an offer to connect directly with a USCIS officer to expedite their sponsorship case. It too was a scam.

One new Haitian resident in Indianapolis who didn’t speak English tried to ask a man working in his yard if the man needed a hand. The homeowner came out with a dog and a gun.

Staff at various agencies in Indianapolis told The Haitian Times that some parolees were never picked up from the airport and others were thrown out of the homes that sponsors had promised to provide.

September

Facing an influx from southern cities, New York City at first offered to pay for migrants and asylum seekers to travel to Canada as shelters became too crowded to house them. By Fall, the city decided to build tent shelters to meet the influx coming from numerous countries.

Meanwhile at the Haitian Americans United for Progress (HAUP) in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood, staff said newly-arriving Haitian asylum seekers often waited outside for help with housing and other support, sometimes even before the office opened.

October

Haiti stopped all flights to Nicaragua after the Associated Press reported that charter airlines were charging exorbitant fees to fly nearly 31,000 Haitians there during a three-month period. The Haitians were using Nicaragua as a “bridge” to either travel to the Mexico border or wait for authorization to travel under the I-134A humanitarian parole.

Human labor traffickers brought nearly 900 Haitian immigrants from Florida to Ohio for work, putting the Haitians in an apartment complex that did not meet city code and using fake leases to rent the units, according to The Columbus Dispatch. A local nonprofit organization is coordinating temporary housing in hotels and motels in Greater Columbus by Dec. 15.

November

A 38-page report released by Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees and TakeRoot Justice details immigration policies that the groups say hold back Haitian refugees, asylum seekers and migrants from receiving authorization to work.

December

An Indiana district court heard a case alleging the state is prioritizing certain groups when providing government-issued driver’s licenses on Dec. 1. The law made Ukrainians on humanitarian parole eligible for state driver’s licenses and i.d. cards and not others, including Haitians.

The U.S. District Court sentenced a Springfield, Ohio, man to 20 years in prison for committing federal hate crimes targeting and at least Haitian nationals residing in the area.

Email The Haitian Times at submissions@haitiantimes.com if you have a tip about Haitians being victimized.