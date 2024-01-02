Overview: Harvard’s Claudine Gay resigned as new allegations of plagiarism, unproven, cast doubts she said were becoming too much of a distraction for the university. Her tenure as president, the shortest in Harvard’s history, was mired in controversy after a congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses.

NEW YORK—Claudine Gay, Harvard University’s first Black woman president, has resigned her position amidst allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly work. The Haitian American scholar announced her decision Tuesday via a letter to the Havard community posted on its site.

Gay, 53, was the second Ivy League leader to lose her job in recent weeks after testifying to Congress regarding antisemitism on the university campus. According to The Harvard Crimson, her tenure was the shortest of any president during Harvard’s almost 400-year history.

“Amidst all of this,” Gay said in her letter to members of the Harvard community, “it has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Harvard began researching four allegations of plagiarism December 12. A subsequent list was sent to Harvard in an unsigned complaint Dec. 19 published in The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative political website. An additional list of 40 accusations appeared in the same format Monday. In that last letter, the author accused Harvard that “public statements made by Harvard have revealed further evidence of misconduct on the part of Harvard personnel.”

Haitian academics disappointed, raise questions

The response within both the academic and Haitian communities were of shock, disappointment and frustration, describing it with words like ‘witch hunt’ and ‘bullying.’ The resignation also brought on a myriad of questions — about implications for academic freedom, inclusion and the dissertation review process, to name a few.

Cécile Accilien, a French and Francophone Studies professor at the University of Maryland and president of the Haitian Studies Association, speaking on her own behalf, said the resignation comes with much significance.

“The message to me is clear: ‘You don’t belong in certain positions as a woman,’” said Accilien, who is also a DEI consultant. “As Black women, the rules are different,” Accilien said. “We have to be cautious, we have to watch our back.”

To Accilien, the resignation is a result of the broader cultural movement to define and limit diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in many spaces. For example, she said, the University of Wisconsin recently approved a deal with the state legislature to limit diversity efforts in exchange for millions of dollars in new funding. Accilien said in Gay’s case, both gender and gender and power are at play in the conservative right-wing groups that pushed for Gay and the other presidents to resign. The layer of being Black, of being from a different, immigrant background — “of being ‘Other’ with a capital O,” as she put it — also played a role.

“My question remains, ‘If Claudine Gay had been a white man, would she have been treated this way,” she said. “The struggle continues.”

One academic of Haitian origin, who asked that their name not be used, was at a loss for words and, according to the person, felt like screaming.

“It is a sad day in America, particularly for the academic community,” the academic said. “They bullied her out. It is a case of bullying in academia.”

The resignation brings up larger questions about certain processes that academics must follow in gaining tenure, completing a dissertation with a committee as reviewers and even the vetting procedures that Harvard followed in its search for candidates.

If the plagiarism allegations are true, the academic said, then, “Where is the committee that saw her through every step of the process? If those people did not see it then, why now?”

Campus clashes, DEI controversy

The events that led to questioning Gay’s position stemmed from a congressional hearing by the Republican-led House Education and Workforce Committee about how Gay and the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology were combating antisemitism on campus since the Israel-Hamas war broke out. The testimonies were widely criticized as inadequate, and wealthy donors began pulling funds and asking leaders’ to resign or be fired.

Gay was singled out as a beneficiary of DEI programs that organizations have had to put in place to combat systemic biases in recruiting, hiring, retention and promotion programs. The hearings brought a larger platform to some who blame DEI for a rise in progressive views, among them any statements deemed pro-Palestinian. Bill Ackman, a billionaire hedge fund manager, posted on X that DEI led to Gay being hired. From there, and despite Gay’s apologies, plagiarism allegations surfaced to support the view that she is not qualified.

In mid December, more than 700 Harvard faculty had signed a petition saying Gay should remain in her role and the Harvard Corporation was in support of Gay.