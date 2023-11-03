“Haiti Renewal” takes stage at international pageant in Vietnam

Pageant contestants representing seven respective Caribbean nations, including Miss Haiti, showcased the beauty of their homelands at the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2023 costume competition by displaying their national dress.

Overview: Haiti has competed in an international beauty contest in Vietnam, but can’t find sponsors to help pay the fees to enter the Miss Universe pageant.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.