Haitian American Candidates and Allies in New York Win Big in Midterm Elections, With One Race Too Close to Call
Assemblymember Mathylde Fontus race too close to call, opponent leads by just over 700 votes
Assemblymember Mathylde Fontus race too close to call, opponent leads by just over 700 votes
Little Haiti – Brooklyn
New york State Assembly
Flatbush Caton vendors eager for return to former location
It’s been more than three years since vendors at the Flatbush Caton Market decamped to a temporary location, as construction workers turn their once-modest home to a shiny steel and glass building. The new mixed-use building at 800 Flatbush Ave., will provide a permanent location in a matter of months for the market, a diverse…