Artist Wyclef Jean called on Wednesday for Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign, in a post published on X (formerly Twitter) that immediately drew support for and criticism of the global music superstar.

In the Jan. 24 post, Jean said: “I can no longer remain silent at Dr Ariel Henry. In the interest of all Haitians, resign ASAP from your unconstitutional post as de facto head of state and spare yourself being a war criminal. Go peacefully, so Haiti can avoid the imminent bloodshed, where you remain.”

Overview: Global music star Wyclef Jean, a former presidential candidate in Haiti, waded into the country’s politics again, this time saying its prime minister should step down.

