PORT-AU-PRINCE — A judge in Haiti has elevated arrest warrants he issued previously to an international level after the subjects refused to turn themselves in for questioning, The Haitian Times has learned. Judge Al Duniel Dimanche requested on Tuesday that Interpol arrest nearly 40 high-ranking Haitian officials, including former Haitian presidents Michel Martelly and Jocelerme Privert.

Dimanche’s goal of involving the global law enforcement agency to carry out international arrest warrants is to compel the former officials to cooperate in the case of corruption and misappropriation of property. Notable figures besides Martelly and Privert include former prime ministers Laurent Lamothe and Joseph Jouthe, are among those targeted.

