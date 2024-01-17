Haitian American Wildine Aumoithe, the world’s shortest nonmobile woman living, earned a second Guinness World Records title last month as the world’s shortest professional model, the organization announced.
Aumoithe, who measures 28.3 in (about 2.3 ft), was featured in the “Runway of Dreams: A Fashion Revolution” last December. The event, hosted by former NFL linebacker Shaquem Griffin, included 70 models with varying disabilities and backgrounds.
