Kenscoff loses 22 as Haiti’s cholera deaths climb to 700
Cholera outbreak is not only the challenges the population is facing. Kenscoff has an increasing volume of garbage, it does not have enough dumpsters and no place to dispose of its waste. The town hall is no longer able to ensure the cleaning of the town since armed gangs occupy the road to Laboule, where…
Environment
How Haiti’s trash fuels a global tech giant, local jobs for families
In this first installment of a two-part series on Haiti’s trash dilemma published during NYC Climate Week, we meet Edouard Carrié, a man who’s made a career of addressing a most persistent, yet ignored, problem in Haiti — plastic trash. Supported by Solutions Journalism Network.