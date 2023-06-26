For media requests or speaking engagement inquiries, contact: Erica@haitiantimes.com
PRESS RELEASES
The Haitian Times Joins Google’s Highly-Anticipated News Showcase Product Launch in the US
Google’s News Showcase will give our readers even greater access to our insightful reporting and analysis, deepening our commitment to serving the Haitian community in the United States and globally.Keep reading
The Haitian Times Unveils Pulitzer Center-Supported “Distant Neighbors” Series on Haiti-Dominican Republic Relations
The editorial series delves into the conflicts, border wars and Twitter tiffs, and shows the Haitian faces not often seen in debates about the Dominican Republic and Haiti, offering an insightful analysis of these neighbor nations at a pivotal moment.Keep reading