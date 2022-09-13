Gangs in Haiti go as far back as the Tonton Makout of the Duvalier Regime. But with more guns available and less government checking them, today’s neighborhood-based gangs have outsized influence on not only their communities, but the entire country. In this special series, The Haitian Times explores their evolution and potential solutions.

Neighborhood groups for basic services where Haiti’s government has failed, gangs are empowered, filling a leadership vacuum and fueling the country’s long cycle of violence and repression.