A federal district court in Indiana has ordered the state to allow driver's licenses to residents living there under federal humanitarian protections, after five Haitian immigrants sued to have the same rights as Ukrainian refugees. The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) announced through its website on Tuesday the order from the federal District Court of the Southern District of Indiana.

NILC, along with American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU of Indiana) filed the lawsuit against the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) on behalf of five Indiana residents from Haiti. The Haitian newcomers, who moved to the state in 2023 through the humanitarian parole program launched one year ago, had been denied an Indiana driver’s license or identification card. Last November, the federal district court issued a preliminary injunction telling the state to lift the restrictions while the case was being heard. This week, the court formally granted the motion.

Overview: A federal district court in Indiana has ordered the state to issue driver's licenses to Haitian residents living there under federal humanitarian parole.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.