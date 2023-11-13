Overview: Experience the flavors of Haiti at these local restaurants known for their Creole-style cooking and fresh island ingredients.

Editorial note: AI contributed to the authorship of this article.

Looking to satisfy your craving for authentic Haitian cuisine in Massachusetts? From Somerville to Stoughton, these four restaurants offer the perfect taste of Haiti through flavorful dishes showcasing Creole-style cooking and island ingredients. Try their takes on classics like griot, rice and beans, and tropic juices for a transportive culinary experience.

Highland Creole Cuisine

2 Highland Ave,

Somerville, MA 02143

(617) 625-8333

Highland Cuisine offers a range of delicious Caribbean dishes with a traditional Creole style of cooking for over 25 years.

The Island Restaurant

118 Ferry St

Malden, MA 02148

(781) 605 2212

The Taste of Island is the first established family-oriented Caribbean restaurant in Malden, receiving many accolades from its diners. “Best spot in town. Feels like home,” said La B, from Malden, MA on the restaurant’s website.

Blessed Xperience Restaurant

756 Washington St

Stoughton, MA 02072

(781) 718-0669

Blessed Xperience offers the perfect blend of Caribbean authenticity and Haitian flavor with its professionally crafted cuisine. Authentic dishes offer a Haitian twist that the restaurant hopes will transport the diner back to the island.

Tap-Tap Station Cafe

3 Carter St

Waltham, MA 02453

(781)893-4827

Influenced by countries around Latin America, Tap-Tap brings the equatorial flavor of spices and herbs, for a quick snack, a coffee break or a sit-down dinner. It also features Haitian patties in beef, codfish and chicken. For a full list of Haitian restaurants across America, click here.