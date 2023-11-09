Overview: Try authentic Haitian cuisine at these three restaurants across California.

Editorial Note: AI contributed to the authorship of this article.

Craving authentic Haitian cuisine? Look no further than these three restaurants in California for a taste of the island nation. From San Diego to San Jose, these eateries offer flavorful Haitian food made with fresh ingredients and innovative twists on traditional recipes.

Caribbean Pleasure

3334 Rosecrans St.

San Diego, CA 92110, USA

619-547-0039

Caribbean Pleasure serves authentic Haitian food using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Their innovative cooking style preserves the traditional flavors.

Island Taste Grill

225 E Santa Clara St

San Jose, CA 95112

(669) 281-3554

“Come for the cuisine, connect with the culture,” say restaurant owners Marc and Dorianne St Fleur on their website. Island Taste’s menu features traditional island staples like Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Haitian Griot, as well as fresh takes on old favorites like Oxtail Tacos and Island Fried Rice. The menu also features unique vegan options like Coconut Curry Garbanzo Beans and Rasta Pasta.

Caribbean Spice Restaurant

819 4th St

San Rafael, CA 94901

(628) 253-5385 or (415) 299-2680

This restaurant has created a taste all its own — a little of everything from all of the Caribbean countries — blended together in a tasty cuisine that bears a distinct signature, from island lemonade to Haitian coffee.

