Overview: A quick recap of what led Claudine Gay, the Ivy League school’s first Black president, to step down after just six months on the job. A tenure that came with a barrage of criticism from the get-go and “racial animus.”

NEW YORK—If you’re Claudine Gay, you can’t win for losing these days. In one month, Gay has faced backlash over her answers to antisemitism questions by Congress, unproven plagiarism claims driven by right-wing conservatives and racist threats that led her to resign as president of Harvard. Now, Gay is facing public dismay over her possibly keeping the $900,000 president’s salary while she remains with the university to teach.

Here’s a recap of what has happened.

What did Claudine Gay say or do that was wrong?

The short answer… Instead of saying a flat-out “yes” when asked if calling for genocide violated Harvard’s anti-harassment and bullying policies, Gay said instead “depending on the context.”

The long answer…

A Republican-led House Education and Workforce Committee questioned Gay and the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology — all women — about handling antisemitism views on campus since the Israel-Hamas war broke out.

The presidents said their schools had policies in place to decide when freedom of speech becomes a safety concern to contain.

One Congresswoman specifically asked, is “calling for the genocide of Jews” a violation of the rules of bullying and harassment? Gay and the others basically said “it depends on the context.”

The answers sparked outrage for not being supportive enough of Israel and Jewish people. Calls for all three to resign followed. Wealthy donors pulled or threatened to pull funds from the schools’ endowments.

Gay, the only Black person among the presidents, was also called a ‘DEI hire’ and deemed unqualified for her role. Some conservative critics who view college campuses as too liberal also see diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) workplace practices as another example of “wokeness” gone too far.

What about the plagiarism accusations?

The short answer… They’re unsubstantiated. A couple instances of “insufficient citations” were found, not theft of ideas or work.

The long answer…

Harvard began researching four allegations of plagiarism in mid December. It found a few instances of ‘insufficient citations’ referenced in Gay’s scholarly works. Gay proactively said she would have those instances updated for the record.

Harvard said its board “unanimously” stood by her.

A subsequent list of allegations, published on a conservative political site, was sent to Harvard in an unsigned complaint Dec. 19.

An additional list of 40 accusations appeared in the same format on Monday, Jan. 1. In that last letter, the author said, “public statements made by Harvard have revealed further evidence of misconduct on the part of Harvard personnel.”

Why did Gay step down then?

The short answer… It’s been too much and the racist threats to Gay are very scary. She’s stepping down from the presidency, but will still stay at Harvard to teach.

The long answer…

On Jan. 2, Gay resigned after consulting with Harvard’s board. She will remain at Harvard as a faculty member.

The reasons, in her own words, are: “It has been distressing to have doubt cast on my commitments to confronting hate and to upholding scholarly rigor — two bedrock values that are fundamental to who I am — and frightening to be subjected to personal attacks and threats fueled by racial animus.”

Gay is likely to keep the $900,000 base salary of the president’s post, slightly higher than the $880,000 she earned in her prior post as a dean. Such a decision would’ve been covered in her employment contract during the hiring process. Those specifics have not been made public.

It is not known what her exact role or compensation will be going forward. Still, some people are mad about the possibility it’ll be the president’s base or somewhere near that.

In a New York Times opinion piece, Gay also said her stepping down is a way to “deny demagogues” any more fodder to bring down Harvard as an institution. She said that’s what many are out to do “in a broader war to unravel public faith in pillars of American society.”

Compiled by Macollvie J. Neel (@macollvie) from interviews with sources, Harvard’s Office of the President, The Harvard Crimson, The New York Times, The Washington Examiner and Twitter/X posts.