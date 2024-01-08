MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Around this time last year, the Christophe family saw news of the Biden parole program from their home near Les Cayes, Haiti, and got immediately excited, like so many Haitians. The family — Marilyn, her son Mario and her sister-in-law Dianna — knew the U.S. would provide new opportunities. It would be a chance to try another life outside of their southern Haiti village at the very least. So they were filled with hope when Marilyn’s brother, Jacques, applied to sponsor them to come join him in Milwaukee.

The three beneficiaries arrived in America on Feb. 25, 2023.

Overview: At the end of the first year, some Biden program parolees, with strong support from family, are transitioning well in the U.S. finding English classes, work and hope for the future.

