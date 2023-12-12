NEW YORK—After nearly a week of intense criticism of Harvard President Claudine Gay and calls for her resignation, the university’s governing board said Tuesday that the school’s first Black woman president, who is Haitian American, remains the right person for the job and to help its community heal.

“In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay,” the governing board said in a one-page letter to the school’s community released early Tuesday. “President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing.

Overview: Harvard’s Claudine Gay will stay in her new role, the university’s board said, in response to backlash that led to another school president’s resignation after a congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses.

