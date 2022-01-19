WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was sworn in as U.S. Representative for Florida District 20 on Jan. 18 on Capitol Hill.

“It’s official, official, let’s get to work,” Cherfilus-McCormick tweeted. “ This is only the beginning. #yourcongresswoman.”

The Haitian-American legislator replaces Alcee Hastings, who died in office in April 2021. She defeated Dale Holness in the primary election by just five votes before trouncing Republican Jason Mariner by a 59 percent margin in the general election on Jan. 12.

Cherfilus-McCormick is the second Haitian-American to have been elected to Congress, after former representative Mia Love of Utah. During her grueling primary campaign with nearly 20 candidates, she vowed to “put Haiti first” and to give $1,000 a month to anyone over 18 who makes less than $75,000 a year.

Scores of Haitian-Americans took to social media to congratulate Cherfilus-McCormick on becoming a congresswoman.

“So happy and proud of you,” Juliana Daniella commented on an Instagram post in which Cherfilus-McCormick posted a video of the swear-in. “Been shouting and praying for you all the way in NY.”