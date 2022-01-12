Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick standing next to her husband Corlie McCormick while addressing attendees of an election watch party at Smitty's restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 11, 2022. Photo by Onz Chery for The Haitian Times

FORT LAUDERDALE — Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick became the second Haitian-American elected to the United States House of Representatives after defeating Jason Mariner in the special election for Florida 20th Congressional District. She won the race Tuesday in a much-expected landslide victory. 

"This is a huge moment — to be the only Haitian-American in Congress,” Cherfilus-McCormick said during an election watch party that drew about 50 people at Smitty's restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

“Haiti, right now, we have to figure out how to stabilize,” Cherfilus-McCormick added. “So the first thing we need to do is a fact-finding mission and also include the Haitian diaspora."

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you. 

Join now or renew to get:
— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports 
— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)
— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields
— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture 
— Membership merch, perks and special invitations 

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and ESNY before joining The Haitian Times. Onz is also a Report for America corps member.