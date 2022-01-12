FORT LAUDERDALE — Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick became the second Haitian-American elected to the United States House of Representatives after defeating Jason Mariner in the special election for Florida 20th Congressional District. She won the race Tuesday in a much-expected landslide victory.

"This is a huge moment — to be the only Haitian-American in Congress,” Cherfilus-McCormick said during an election watch party that drew about 50 people at Smitty's restaurant in Fort Lauderdale.

“Haiti, right now, we have to figure out how to stabilize,” Cherfilus-McCormick added. “So the first thing we need to do is a fact-finding mission and also include the Haitian diaspora."

