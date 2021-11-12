FORT LAUDERDALE — It took running three times and a recount in her last attempt but at last, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is Florida’s 20th Congressional District democratic nominee.

“I have been pursuing this dream for quite some time,” Cherfilus-McCormick posted on Twitter. “And could not have done it without the support of my family and campaign team who stayed and believed in me every step of the way.

Cherfilus-McCormick squeezed past Dale Holness by five votes after both candidates failed to accumulate any additional votes from the counting of overseas and military ballots Friday, following a recount.

