Miramar, FL — Minutes after a candidates debate in Miramar, Florida, contender Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick greeted a Haitian-American pastor with a hug, then they lamented the pile of hardships Haitians experienced this summer in Creole: Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, the Aug. 14 earthquake and the mistreatment of asylum seekers at the Texas border.

Saying that the U.S. has not been doing enough to support Haiti, Cherfilus-McCormick vowed to attempt to change that if elected as Florida’s 20th congressional district representative.

“We haven’t had members in Congress who have the desire to put Haiti first,” Cherfilus-McCormick said at the debate. “That’s something that differentiates me from everyone else sitting here. I will put Haiti first.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

