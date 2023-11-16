Kenya’s parliament on Thursday gave the green light for 1,000 of its police officers to go to Haiti, after critics raised objections. The decision, reached after a heated session, clears the way for Kenya to lead the United Nations-backed multinational force to combat Haitian gangs.

During a heated debate where the Committee on Administration and Internal Security proposed the deployment, some legislators opposed the government's plan to lead a multinational policing team in Haiti, arguing it ran contrary to the country’s constitution. Supporters of the motion argued that Kenya had a moral obligation to assist Haiti in tackling its security challenges.

Overview: Kenyan police officers to help the Haitian National Police combat gangs in Haiti is still pending deliberations by the Kenyan High Court of Justice.

