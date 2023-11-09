PORT-AU-PRINCE—The deployment of a multinational force to help the Haitian National Police (PNH) combat gangs in Haiti remains pending after Kenya’s High Court of Justice yet again postponed a hearing, according to the chief petitioner, to possibly lift a hold on its police officers participating in the mission.

“Our case has been taken up on the 16th at 11:30 a.m., the Judge is not sitting this Thursday,” Ekuru Aukot, the complainant, told The Haitian Times over text messages about the hearing change of date. “Our requests are extended until the full hearing of the case.”

