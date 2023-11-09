A full-dress standardization parade in preparation for the graduating 1,200 police officers who fully joined the Kenya Police Service, on December 13, 2019. Photo credit Kenya Police Service

PORT-AU-PRINCE—The deployment of a multinational force to help the Haitian National Police (PNH) combat gangs in Haiti remains pending after Kenya’s High Court of Justice yet again postponed a hearing, according to the chief petitioner, to possibly lift a hold on its police officers participating in the mission. 

“Our case has been taken up on the 16th at 11:30 a.m., the Judge is not sitting this Thursday,” Ekuru Aukot, the complainant, told The Haitian Times over text messages about the hearing change of date. “Our requests are extended until the full hearing of the case.”

Overview:

The deployment of Kenyan police officers to help the Haitian National Police combat gangs in Haiti is still pending deliberations by the Kenyan High Court of Justice.

I am Juhakenson Blaise, a journalist based in the city of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. I cover the news that develops in this city and deals with other subjects related to the experience of Haitians for the Haitian Times newspaper. I am also a lover of poetry.