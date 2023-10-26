Still in holding pattern as Kenya court deliberates on sending police

Kenya High Court of Justice has extended until Nov. 9 the hold on deploying the country’s police officers to Haiti as part of the United Nations-backed Multinational Mission (MSS) to combat Haiti’s gangs.

Overview: Kenya’s Supreme Court of Justice has extended the hold on deploying Kenyan police officers to Haiti until it meets about it on Nov. 9.

