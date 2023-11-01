Overview: Haiti’s women’s soccer team hammered St. Kitts and Nevis 13-0 in a CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers match.

CAP-HAITIEN — Haiti’s women’s soccer team remains undefeated in the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup qualifiers after earning a resounding 13-0 victory over Saint Kitts and Nevis at their opponents’ Football Association Technical Center on Oct. 30.

Forward Batcheba Louis tallied five goals while Haiti’s star player Melchie “Corventina” Dumornay found the net three times. Defender Kethna Louis scored a double and Joséphine Vanuxeem, Danielle Étienne and Nérilia Mondésir each scored once.

Dumornay is the top scorer of the qualifiers, with eight goals in two appearances, and Louis third with five goals in three games.

The 2024 Women’s Gold Cup, a new competition that will comprise teams from the Americas region, will debut in the United States Feb. 20 to March 10, 2024.

Six teams have already qualified for the competition: the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.

Haiti is now the top scoring team of the qualifiers after Monday’s win, racking 25 goals in three games without conceding one. Les Grenadières blanked Costa Rica 1-0 in their first game of the qualifiers on Sept. 21, then hammered St. Kitts and Nevis 11-0 on Oct. 26 before triumphing over them again on Monday 13-0.

Haiti sits on top of Group C in the qualifiers after amassing nine points. The first placed team of the group will automatically qualify for the Gold Cup while the second placed team will go through a play-off round to fight for a spot.

Haiti’s last game in the qualifiers is against Costa Rica away from home on Nov. 30. It needs at least a draw to qualify for the Gold Cup.