GRAND-PRÉ, Haiti — About six miles south of Cap-Haitien lies a quaint village named Grand-Pré in the Quartier-Morin commune of the northern department. An array of cactuses, palm trees and other plants line its dirt roads, where cars and motorcycles driving past send dust spraying in all directions.

The houses are small and covered with sheet metal. Farmers coming in from the field walk around, their clothes smeared with sweat and earth, are greeted warmly by name. Everyone knows everyone.

Overview: Haitian football player Nérilia Mondésir went from kicking oranges and grapefruits in a rural area, Grand-Pré, to playing in the World Cup.

