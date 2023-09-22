Haitian forward Nérilia Mondésir shoots the ball in a game versus Costa Rica in the 2023 Concacaf Women's Gold Cup qualifiers at Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sept. 21, 2023. Photo credit: Haitian Football Federation

Haiti's women's soccer team secured a victory on Dominican Republic soil, defeating Costa Rica 1-0 on Sept. 21, despite ongoing tensions between Haiti and its neighbor's country over a contentious canal project.

"If it's for Haiti's jersey we're ready to give it our all because we know how it is," forward Batcheba Louis said in an interview with the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) after the game. "Haiti is us and we are Haiti. That's why we're here, to fight and give pride to all Haitians. We will always do that."

Overview:

Haiti's women's soccer team got the best out of Costa Rica 1-0 in its opener in the Women’s Concacaf Gold Cup qualifiers.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Email me at onz@haitiantimes.com
Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.