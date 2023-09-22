Haiti's women's soccer team secured a victory on Dominican Republic soil, defeating Costa Rica 1-0 on Sept. 21, despite ongoing tensions between Haiti and its neighbor's country over a contentious canal project.

"If it's for Haiti's jersey we're ready to give it our all because we know how it is," forward Batcheba Louis said in an interview with the Haitian Football Federation (FHF) after the game. "Haiti is us and we are Haiti. That's why we're here, to fight and give pride to all Haitians. We will always do that."

