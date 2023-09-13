The day after Dominican President Luis Abinader said he will permanently close the Ouanaminthe-Dajabon crossing of the Haiti-Dominican Republic border if Haitians do not stop building a canal Haitians say they need to survive, some say the Dominican leader is bluffing.

“It’s a pressure tactic,” Erinel Mena, a Haitian construction worker based in Santo Domingo, said of the closure announcement. “They just want to see what Haitians will do.

Overview: Dominican President Luis Abinader says he will permanently close the border crossing at Dajabon Sept. 14 and prohibited visas for Haitians.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.