A Dominican soldier checks a person's passport at Elias Piña, Dominican Republic on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Photo by Marvens Compère for The Haitian Times

The day after Dominican President Luis Abinader said he will permanently close the Ouanaminthe-Dajabon crossing of the Haiti-Dominican Republic border if Haitians do not stop building a canal Haitians say they need to survive, some say the Dominican leader is bluffing. 

“It’s a pressure tactic,” Erinel Mena, a Haitian construction worker based in Santo Domingo, said of the closure announcement. “They just want to see what Haitians will do. 

Overview:

Dominican President Luis Abinader says he will permanently close the border crossing at Dajabon Sept. 14 and prohibited visas for Haitians.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.