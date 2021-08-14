Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. We will update it as new information becomes available.

10:45 a.m.

One month and one week after Haiti lost its president, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck the country, prompting Haitians worldwide to wonder how they will surmount yet another blow.

At about 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, impacting numerous towns across the country, including major cities Port-au-Prince and Port-de-Paix, according to eyewitness accounts.

As of 9:30 a.m., there was no word yet from authorities about deaths and injuries. Photos and videos of crumbled homes, businesses and other structures have begun circulating on social media.

Around 10:15 a.m., Frantz Duval, Le Nouvelliste senior editor, reported that the sea in Jeremie receded which might cause a tsunami. Multiple residents fled the city.

Areas of the country are affected at varying levels, according to the United States Geological Survey. Petit Trou de Nippes, Saint Louis du Nord, Les Cayes, Anse-a-Veau, Cavaillon and Aquin experienced the strongest shakes, according to the seismologists.

This is the second time a major earthquake has struck Haiti in a decade. The 2010 earthquake, which was a 7.0 magnitude, killed nearly 250,000 people. This new earthquake comes while Haiti is still shaken from the brutal slaying of President Jovenel Moïse on July 7, an event that has left its future in limbo as a new administration attempts to organize elections and move forward.

On S aturday , scores of residents have been posting eyewitness videos online, many clearly shaken by what could be a repeat of the enormous toll the 2010 earthquake took on the entire country.