An estimated 8,000 Haitian migrants, fearing the U.S. would expel them to Haiti, recently returned to Mexico. Photo courtesy of Mexico's National Migration Institute/Handout via Reuters.

The Cuban government has began sending Haitians on buses to Santiago de Cuba, where they are returned to Haiti via boat. Photo by Leonel Escalona Furones.

About 400 Haitian migrants were apprehended Sept. 26, 2021 off an uninhabited cay in the southern Bahamas after their green and yellow wooden sloop partially submerged. Photo courtesy of The Royal Bahamas Defense Force.

Military troops and immigration agents in the Dominican Republic have intensified operations against undocumented Haitians in recent weeks. Photo from Dominican Today.

As the United States stepped up Haitian repatriation in recent weeks, several Latin American and Caribbean countries with significant Haitian populations have also been sending Haitians back home, according to multiple migration organizations. Cuba, Mexico and the Bahamas, which say they have seen a surge of Haitians, are among the countries sending back the largest numbers.

In total, an estimated 8,935 Haitians have been returned from countries in the Latin America and Caribbean region since Sept. 19. Among them are children and unaccompanied minors, according to UNICEF, the United Nations division that aims to protect children worldwide.

The returns — a mix of both repatriations and deportations — are sure to create additional stress on a country already dealing with multiple social, economic and political crises. Turmoil exacerbated by the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, an earthquake in August that impacted about 800,000 people in the southwest region and ongoing gang activity that has left hundreds dead and 20,000 displaced in the Port-au-Prince area alone.

