James Honoré's face instantly fell when he heard the words "Haitian-American politicians," as he sat outside a laundromat in North Miami. Echoing a sentiment heard over the past several months, Honoré said Haitian-American elected officials have largely failed him and compatriots in Haiti during the dire times experienced this year.

“They haven’t been doing anything for us and Haiti,” said Honoré, 50, who owns a small export company. “But when something big happens, you hear of them so they can collect votes. They’re not really looking out for people.”

In response, many Haitian-American elected officials have rejected the perception outright, saying that they have been present during Haiti’s multiple crises: Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, the Aug. 14 earthquake and the influx of Haitian asylum seekers at the Mexico-US border. However, they are limited when it comes to helping Haiti, said Alix Desulme, chairman of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) and vice mayor of North Miami.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.