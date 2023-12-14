PORT-AU-PRINCE — Once again, Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the opposition political parties reached no agreement during the latest discussions initiated by Caricom – a sixth failure. Both sides are still stuck over whether Henry must resign for Haiti to move past its governance crisis.

On the one hand, Henry and the signatories of the December 21 agreement refuse a two-headed executive branch and would rather see the expansion of the Haitian Transition Council (HTC). On the other, the opposition actors continue to demand the resignation of the Prime Minister. During the latest session held Dec. 8 to 13, several opposition leaders left the talks, saying that Caricom wants to keep Henry in power. Henry has said multiple times that he will not leave.

Overview: The two stakeholder groups in the political crisis in Haiti ended the latest round of discussions led by Caricom with still no agreement.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.