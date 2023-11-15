PORT-AU-PRINCE—Haitian politicians failed for the fourth time to reach an agreement that a Caricom delegation sought to broker to resolve the country’s ongoing governance crisis. Once again, neither Prime Minister Ariel Henry and his supporters nor the opposing political parties were willing to make any concessions.

The major sticking point: Henry wants to stay in power. The opponents want him to resign.

Overview: Politicians in Haiti can’t agree on Prime Minister Ariel Henry staying on for the next iteration of Haiti’s government, failing a Caribbean leaders group’s attempts at reaching an agreement.

