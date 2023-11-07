Overview: Haitian rapper Asap Jexus was killed in Port-au-Prince in November.

Marc Daniel Cuvier, a rising rapper better known as Asap Jexus, was killed then burned in Port-au-Prince some time over the last week, according to local media reports.

The death was confirmed by his mother on Radio Television Caraibes.

It is unclear when the rapper was killed, but he had been reported missing since Friday, Nov. 3. His mother told the station that a police officer named “Baby” had picked him up to take her son to a performance at the Dynasty Club in Sarthe, a suburb in Port-au-Prince.

The vehicle that transported the rapper was found on Monday near the National Company of Industrial Parks (SONAPI), partially burned. A body presumed to be the rapper’s was also found, though it is unclear where or how it was identified.

Asap Jexus was best known for “Dodama,” a song that swept through the working-class neighborhoods and the hearts of young people.

Another well-known musician, Relony Michel, was also killed in the past week and his body left in the street, according to media reports.

Michel, best known for performing the Obama song in 2010 at the Digicel Stars competition, was shot dead on Oct. 31 at the corner of Rue Lafleur Ducheine and Rue Magloire Ambroise.

His body was still lying on the roadway the following Saturday, a sight so disturbing that residents of the area criticized the authorities for not sending a carrier to remove the body.

Gang violence has been rampant in Port-au-Prince in recent years to the point that no one’s life is spared, not even artists. More than 2,400 people were killed between January and August, according to a United Nations report.