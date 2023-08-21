PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Grand Ravine gang attacks in August 2023 against residents of Carrefour-Feuilles left 54 people dead, nearly 40 injured, and forced more than 10,000 people in 2,000 families to flee the area, according to two human rights organizations based in Haiti. The toll is now part of the 2,400 killed across the country since January from gang-related acts, a recent report shows.

"The latest attacks have been deadly and the gangs are about to take control of Carrefour-Feuilles, which will lead to massacres and enormous material damage," noted The Human Rights Research Center (CARDH) in a provisional report published on August 17.

Overview: Report: Across Haiti, more than 2,400 people have been killed and 951 kidnapped since January by gang seeking control of more territory.

