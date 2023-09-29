NEW YORK—The living room of Lissette Acosta Corniel’s apartment in Chelsea is decorated with vibrant paintings and cherished artifacts from both her native Dominican Republic and Haiti, the country next door on the same island, where her partner James Louis-Charles lives and works.

Inside this studio apartment, the couple sat around a small white round table in July, sharing endearing moments as anecdotes unfurl about their courtship, then relationship. They fully turn toward each other at times, when debating who prepared the soup joumou last January First – Haiti’s Independence Day – or whose family had been particularly welcoming of the other.

“Fifty-fifty,” Louis-Charles said, settling the matter of the Haitian dish as a shared culinary experience.

Here in their presence, thoughts of the deep-rooted tensions and widely amped hostilities that impede Haitian and Dominican relations are distant. What’s present is Acosta Corniel and Louis-Charles commitment to nurturing a strong romantic bond – a goal of the couple’s. To them, success means not letting their different cultures and constant conflicts to keep them from choosing each other. A year and a half into the relationship, the couple has also found purpose in fostering better relations between their two homelands through the professional pursuits that first led them to one another.

“We’ve been looking at ways to establish a line of communication so that the kids from her programs in the Dominican Republic, and my kids in my program can actually learn a little bit about each other,” said Louis-Charles.

Acosta Corniel has been involved in nonprofit work in the Dominican Republic for more than 20 years, particularly with a program promoting children’s developmental activity through baseball. For his part, Louis-Charles has recently started and currently runs a soccer program called FC Juvenat for under-resourced kids in rural Haiti.

Since Louis-Charles started the soccer program last year, the couple has begun to discuss the possibility of having kids from both sides of the island talk to each other through the Internet. Eventually, they would like to have the kids meet and play friendly baseball games or soccer matches together.

Acosta Corniel and Louis-Charles’ hope is to promote positive and instructive relations between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. They believe this approach may enable Haitian and Dominican children from a very young age to meet and learn about each other through sports.

“That’s one way of bridging the gap between the two cultures, by starting with the kids,” Louis-Charles said.

Acosta Corniel, 46, is a historian and assistant professor of Latin American Studies at the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC). Louis-Charles, who is in his late forties, is a soccer coach who also teaches Haitian history and U.S. history at the American School of Haiti in Port-au-Prince. After completing a master’s degree in Sustainable Peace Through Sports, Louis-Charles moved back to Haiti a few years ago to work in the field—which uses sports as a strategic tool to build long-lasting peace.

The couple first met in December 2021 through social media. Louis-Charles had been following Acosta Corniel’s Instagram account and other social media platforms for a while, as part of an effort to discover more about Haiti’s neighboring country.

“From a Haitian perspective, there’s a lot that we don’t know about the Dominican Republic, and from the Dominican Republic, there’s a lot they don’t know about Haiti,” he said. “So I wanted to bridge that gap somehow to find out more to our story, following different organizations and musical groups.”

Then, on that December day, Louis-Charles was in Barcelona when a tweet from Acosta Corniel popped up on his feed and got his attention.

From that point on, Louis-Charles realized that he and Acosta Corniel were “actually very much alike in many ways” and shared “mutual interests.” They are both educators of history, pursue social activism and love traveling. Neither has children nor been married before.

They started a relationship soon after.

Louis-Charles grew up with his parents in Port-au-Prince but moved to the United States at the age of 13.

Acosta Corniel was raised between the towns of Tenares and Río San Juan in the Dominican Republic. She said that, in Tenares, her maternal grandfather, Miguel Corniel, was an adamant advocate for kindness and would get upset at people who tried to tell him not to be kind to people of certain nationalities. So Acosta Corniel grew up with a different mindset about the Haitian people.

Commending her immediate family’s welcoming attitude towards “all people in general,” she said that she and her family never participated in the prejudicial behaviors that are common in the Dominican Republic—such as Dominicans being forbidden to socialize or date Haitians.

“I’m not going to say that everything was color de rosa, as we say in Spanish—rose color and petals and everything—of course not,” said Acosta Corniel. “We did have those family members who not only did not like Haitians, period, but simply who didn’t like blacks—[despite] being Dominicans, even more being mulatto Dominicans.”

Acosta Corniel recalled a specific interaction that happened years ago. She had organized an interactive event for which she had invited several Haitians into her home in the Dominican Republic. After one family member made a negative comment about her chosen guests, Acosta Corniel said she quickly found another space for the event.

“When that family member came back and said ‘What happened? You’re not doing the activity?’ I said, ‘I am. I’m just not doing it here because if you want them to leave, I leave too.’”

The couple noted their immediate family have not shown any hostility toward their loved one when they were introduced, nor have they challenged the relationship.

“They have welcomed me,” Acosta Corniel said of Louis-Charles’ parents. “At least that’s what I perceived.”

The feeling is mutual for Louis-Charles, who has found Acosta Corniel’s family loving and welcoming despite his limited Spanish.

Acosta Corniel pointed out that Louis-Charles’s attempt to speak Spanish with her parents was “enough.” Her Creole was not perfect either. To that, Louis-Charles joked: “My Spanish is way better than your Creole.”

Louis-Charles met Acosta Corniel’s family for the first time during her uncle’s 81st birthday celebration in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A big family weekend was planned, and each day had a specific food menu. When Acosta Corniel’s family learned that Louis-Charles was going to attend, they switched the menu for the first night to incorporate Haitian food.

“They said, ‘You were bringing Louis-Charles, and we wanted to welcome him into the family,’” Acosta Corniel recalled. “They had a playlist and everything for him.”

Since they began dating each other, they’ve enjoyed learning about each other’s culture.

“I discovered a lot of Dominican food that I hadn’t been exposed to in Haiti,” Louis-Charles said. “I’m sure it’s the same for Lissette when it comes to Haitian food, which is, to me, very interesting how you have two people on the same island, and yet there’s a lot that we don’t know about each other.”

Acosta Corniel offered a simple answer: “Well, we have different colonizers—different enslavers.”

Spanish settlers arrived on the island, initially called “Ayiti Kiskeya Boyo” in 1492 and changed its name to Hispaniola. After the Spanish brought thousands of African people to work as slaves in the Western Hemisphere, the French invaded it and took it over, causing conflicts between France and Spain. In 1697, Spain ceded the western part of Hispaniola to France, leading to a division of the island’s inhabitants. The French referred to the western part as Saint Domingue— what is now Haiti, while the Spanish side was called Santo Domingo.

In contemplating the beginning of their relationship and their cultural differences, Louis-Charles wondered how Acosta Corniel could not know about diri djondjon before they met, while Acosta Corniel inquired the same about Louis-Charles’ ignorance of locrio de pollo – chicken and rice. It is now Louis-Charles’ favorite Dominican food.

In the end, “the African background, you can see it, perhaps in some of the cuisine,” Acosta Corniel said. Her favorite Haitian dish is soup joumou. The Dominican equivalent of the dish is called sancocho.

Other similarities between the two countries involve holidays and the importance of music and dance. For instance, Merengue in the Dominican Republic and Meringue in Haiti.

“The original background is not known, but it is definitely documented that [Dominican merengue] has some Haitian Meringue,” said Acosta Corniel. “Because we have Merengue, but there is Haitian Meringue except that it is slower, and the Haitian Meringue is a little bit like Kompa. Merengue [is] faster, and it has a faster pace. In my family, there’s a joke that if you dance Kompa with a Haitian, you have to marry them because it lasts for like eight minutes.”

“I know about a few Dominican songs that are actually Haitian songs that have been translated into Dominican [Spanish],” Louis-Charles added.

One Dominican carnival song, in particular, “Esto se encendió” by Diómedes y El Grupo Mío is a version of the Haitian song “Ke m Pa Sote” by Boukman Eksperyans.

As a social studies educator and a historian, respectively, Louis-Charles and Acosta Corniel are very aware and concerned about the plight of the Haitians in the Dominican Republic. The couple says they discuss the Dominican Republic’s anti-Haitian and anti-blackness policies often.

“As a Haitian, I put a lot of the responsibility on the fact that we haven’t had a responsible government in Haiti that Haitians can rely on to fight for their rights and to advocate for them.”

Louis-Charles said that the Haitian government seems to prefer for people to leave Haiti—”rather than being a burden”—to go work in the Dominican Republic or the United States to send remittances back home, which, to the Haitian government, is “more of a positive” for Haiti.

However, that is not to say that Haitians have been a burden in the Dominican Republic. “In my viewpoint, we’ve contributed a lot to the economy of the Dominican Republic,” Louis-Charles said. “So to listen to some of the rhetoric that is being spoken about Haiti being a burden—I don’t, I don’t agree at all.”

From a professional standpoint, Acosta Corniel claims that every country deserves the right to properly manage immigration reforms.

“But when you see that these reforms, or that these legislations are passed specifically to harm a certain group of people, then you begin to question the integrity of the government,” she said. “The other thing that I disagree with on an institutional level is that no government has come forward to speak about the xenophobic rhetoric and ambiance that continue to be instilled in the minds of people—the hate, the racism.”

“People listen to authority,” she continued. “If I only focus on the negative: ‘all of the Haitians are coming to the Dominican Republic and all of the Haitians are invading the Dominican Republic,’ or ‘Haitians want to invade the Dominican Republic as they did in 1822, ‘they want to fuse the island,’ that’s politically, economically and financially impossible.”

Acosta Corniel explained that these false and anti-Haitian rhetorics are being spread more rapidly through social media platforms across the Dominican Republic, where people now have access to too much misinformation.

Acosta Corniel said that the negativity that gets promoted in the Dominican Republic about Haitians overshadows the positive relationships that exist in the Dominican Republic between the two groups.

In the United States, however, the couple has witnessed disparities in the type of relationships Haitians and Dominicans can develop, as opposed to in Acosta Corniel’s homeland.

“How come that here, it seems to be more positive and more possible?” Acosta Corniel said. “I think that because here—and this is something related to how immigrants, in general, are treated in the US and how we’re seen in the US— perhaps maybe people might be more open.”

To her, it would be exhausting for Louis-Charles and her to pretend that the conflict back home did not exist. Tuning out these issues has never been a solution.

“If James wasn’t James, and James was from another country and another nationality or if he was white, then I would have to tune out that situation as well, because of how society is created, because of the whole racial issue,” Acosta Corniel said. “I think we talk about the issues that are important.”

As for Louis-Charles, he said he thinks that their mutual goal and love can somehow help to overcome the current tensions and make a difference in this world.

“That’s pretty much why our relationship has been as strong so far,” he said.

Louis-Charles resides intermittently in Port-au-Prince, Washington D.C. and, when Acosta Corniel is there, in New York. The couple has traveled to Fort Lauderdale in Florida, Puerto Rico, Panama and the Dominican Republic for vacation. They’ve also visited Haiti together, where Acosta Corniel had already traveled to before meeting Louis-Charles for work.

When in New York together, they alternate between attending “Central Park Rara,” a Haitian Rara band that performs every weekend in Central Park, and the Dominican Gaga in Washington Heights. They also try out Haitian and Dominican restaurants to continue learning about each other’s food and culture.