Overview: The age-old conflict between Haiti and the Dominican Republic has found fresh fuel in the digital realm and over the contentious issue of migration, to the detriment of both nations’ ongoing relations, some say.

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — In a video that went viral in October 2022, a Dominican police officer stands holding a Haitian flag before a group of Haitian men, one of whom clasps the other side of the emblem. Then, with swift movements, the officer brandishes a butcher knife, shreds the flag with it and then stomps on the Haitian symbol.

All the while, the officer curses Haiti, saying the flag doesn’t belong in the Dominican Republic. The 13 Haitians appearing in the frame stand watch – looking with varying reactions – amusement, incredulity, resignation.

Reactions to the video – both condemning and defending the soldier’s actions – were swift. And expected.

The video, undated and unverified, appeared in the middle of two significant series of events. One: A series of heinous, unrelated crimes in various towns that occurred weeks prior for which Haitians were blamed. According to local media in the DR: three Dominicans were found with their throats slit, a 33-year-old Dominican was bludgeoned with a machete, another Dominican was hacked to death on a farm, and a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted. Two: Days after the posting, Dominican immigration authorities repatriated nearly 140,000 Haitians en masse, expelling about 700 people daily.

When the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights demanded a halt to the deportations, Dominican President Luis Abinader pushed back, calling the statements “unacceptable and irresponsible.”

Abinader added, “The Dominican Republic has carried the most, has been economically affected the most, and has shown more solidarity [with Haiti] than any other country in the world.”

The 40-second video, the media reports pointing the finger at Haitians as perpetrators, the mass expulsions, and the accompanying rhetoric, combined and all taking place relatively quickly, highlight an animosity that runs deep between the two nations. A loathing that has become too common of an occurrence online whenever news breaks about Haitians and Dominicans. An enmity that finds ways to make itself known offline as well, from everyday interactions to diplomatic meetings to governmental policy.

Most Haitians and Dominicans get along just fine on either side of the border – at work, in social settings and the like. However, the virulence among those who are passionately patriotic on both sides is a symptom of an animosity between some Haitians and Dominicans that has hovered over Hispaniola, the island the two countries share, since their births centuries ago.

Some historians and advocates for better Dominican Republic-Haiti relations say the enmity stems from a deep-seated fear among Dominican leaders that Haitians want to rule over the whole island. Bloodshed both fueled the initial resentment early in the 19th century and bloodshed re-ignited the hostility in the 20th through, according to scholars who have studied both nations. Much of it can be traced to Dominican leaders using the fear that Haitians will re-conquer Dominicans to foment anti-Haitian sentiment.

Fear of an invasion. That’s what it all comes down to, said Jesùs Ruiz, a historian of Latin America & the Caribbean, the Atlantic World, and Haiti.

“Fear is also at the core of the way the Dominican state is engaging in these terrible repatriation laws,” said Ruiz, who is working on a book called “The Black Royalists: Haiti and A Politics of Freedom in the Atlantic World” at Vanderbilt University.

The Dominican Republic has a population of 11.3 million. According to the United Nations Department of Economics and Social Affairs (UNDESA), about 5% of residents are Haitian, making the nationality the largest immigrant group in the Dominican Republic. In 2017, the 330,000 Haitians in the Dominican Republic made up 4% of the population, according to an OECD report citing UNDESA figures. In 2022, after an array of political, social and economic crises pushed thousands to leave Haiti in search of safety and opportunity, the numbers had grown to about 496,000, according to UNDESA.

The half-million Haitians living in the Dominican Republic make up the second-largest Haitian Diaspora group, coming in only after Haitians in the United States. Still, this percentage hardly spells “invasion.” In contrast, according to OECD Development Center researchers, the Haitian labor force has been a boon for the Dominican economy, particularly in agriculture and construction. Nowadays, many of the recent Haitian settlers are those with some means, formal education and ties to family and friends in America.

So where does the idea that Haitians want to, can and will invade the Dominican Republic? Why are Dominicans intent on fomenting what one scholar calls “a selective nationalistic fragility?”

The answer, at least parts of it, lies in the shared history. A tale that’s older than both nations.

Fractured from the start

Hispaniola, the second-largest island after Cuba in the Caribbean, spans 29,418 square miles. Haiti sits on one-third of it, 10,714 square miles on the western side. The Dominican Republic has the other two-thirds, which amounts to 18,704 square miles.

Before both nations existed and before the Europeans arrived, the Taíno and Arawak indigenous peoples inhabited the entire island, ruling it as five kingdoms called caciques, each with its own ruler. Researchers have said the estimated population ranged from several hundred thousands to over 1 million.

In 1492, the Spaniards landed into Hispaniola. Eventually, they forced the indigenous into harsh labor to mine gold on the island, produce sugar – annihilating them within about a decade. The Spaniards then brought 4,000 kidnapped Africans into Hispaniola, the first to arrive in the Western Hemisphere, to force them into slave labor.

Over the subsequent decades, thousands more Africans were brought to the island, at modern-day Santo Domingo specifically. Meanwhile, the French slowly invaded the western part of the island, causing conflicts between France and Spain. In 1697, Spain ceded the western part of Hispaniola to France through the Treaty of Ryswick, with the European powers agreeing to stay on their side – Saint-Domingue in French and Santo Domingo in Spanish. At that point, the island’s inhabitants were still interconnected, despite being under two different colonial powers and systems. “Ïn some ways, it’s the root, but that [conflict] begins to come later after independence,” Ruiz said. “There’s always going to be the differentiation between French culture and Spanish culture from the early moments, but those communities were connected.” Bloody rebellions, battles and massacres On the Saint-Domingue side, the enslaved Africans’ rebellions took root, growing into the Haitian Revolution that successfully defeated the French in 1803 to form the First Black Republic. Haiti became officially an independent nation in January 1804. About a year later, France tried to retake its former colony by sneaking soldiers in from the Santo Domingo side. Haiti’s newly-minted emperor, Jean-Jacques Dessalines, ordered Haitian soldiers to go fight the French colonizers on the Santo Domingo side. About 500 residents on the Spanish side were brutally killed in that military action in 1805 known as El Deguello de Moca, Spanish for the Beheadings of Moca. Historian Lissette Acosta Corniel is a Dominican-American assistant professor of Latin American Studies at the Borough of Manhattan Community College. She says many Dominicans view the beheadings as the Haitians’ attempt to take over the whole island. “What [Dessalines] wanted was to defeat the French,” Acosta said. “It wasn’t a battle between Haitians and Dominicans. It was newly free enslaved people trying to get rid of the colonizers.” Ruiz also refutes the long-held belief that Haitians tried to invade the eastern side of the island. “You [Dominicans] claim that this nation has occupied you, has invaded you, but you’re not a nation yet,” Ruiz said. “How can a nation invade and occupy a nation that doesn’t even exist?” Ruiz is referring to the Spanish-speaking side still being under colonial rule at the time. Haiti was under President Jean-Pierre Boyer, who tried to implement agricultural reforms and other tactics across the whole island. Dominican elites, scared that Haitians would try to occupy them, formed a secret patriotic society to fight against Haitians in 1838. La Trinitaria wanted Dominicans to differentiate themselves from Haitians and create their own identity. That effort led eventually to defeating the Haitian army on Feb. 27, 1844. In the early 1900s, scores of Haitians lived along its border in Dajabon and were in harmony with the Dominicans. However, Dominican President Rafael Trujillo claimed that Dominicans were complaining about Haitians stealing their goods. Trujillo said he would “fix this” in a speech. Trujillo ordered the killing of people of Haitian origin in Dajabon. Dominican soldiers deemed people to be Haitian if they mispronounced the word perejil, parsley in English. Between 17,000 and 35,000 people were killed in the massacre in 1937. “The Parsley Massacre crystalizes a lot of those anti-Haitian Dominican nationalist discourses in the most horrific way,” Ruiz said. “[It] is a reaction to the resistance of African descendant Dominicans at the border who were continuing their connection to Haitians.” Haitians move to DR, again and again After the Parsley Massacre, Haitians resumed going to the Dominican Republic for work and businesses and many Dominicans traveled to Haiti also for business and leisure, all the way into the 1990s. On June 13, 1991, then-President Joaquín Balaguer ordered the repatriation of foreigners working in sugarcane plantations. About 6,000 Haitians and Dominicans of Haitian origin were deported and tens of thousands of others left on their own.

In 1993, yet another influx of Haitians moved to the Dominican Republic. This time, they moved there to work in sugar plantations, or bateys. Over time, they settled on or near the plantations, forming generations of Haitian-Dominican families.

The next major inflow of Haitians in the Dominican Republic happened in 2010 after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake in Haiti. An estimated 200,000 Haitians moved to their neighbors’ land, according to the International Organization for Migration. Gang violence, hunger crisis and political instability in Haiti later spurred more Haitians to cross the border, prompting Dominican officials to plan mass repatriations.

Researchers: Invasion narrative manufactured

For Haitians, the Dominican Republic acts as a release valve when conditions in Haiti worsen.

For one, the trip only costs 5,000 pesos, or about $90 USD. The world, technology and other innovations are underway– making working from home an opportunity to work in white-collar roles. And lastly, according to the World Bank, the Dominican Republic “has been one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America and the Caribbean in the last decade.”

This pathway has led some politicians, like former presidential candidate Soraya Aquino, to call the influx of Haitians an invasion. The OECD, in its 2017 report about development in the Dominican Republic, said some of the country’s political candidates tend to use migration as a campaigning issue. The report recommended that the country form an immigration structure that recognizes the valuable contributions of its immigrant workforce.

Critics say not only are masses of Haitians taking up physical space, they are also using up resources such as healthcare and schooling. For example, 30.9%, or 16,459, of people who gave birth in the Dominican Republic’s public hospitals from January 2022 to June 2022 were Haitians, according to the network of public hospitals.

Those developments have led to the incidents becoming viral and protests against the deportations and to counter protests. More than 140,000 Haitians were repatriated from the Dominican Republic to Haiti in 2022, according to the Support Group for Returnees and Refugees (GARR).

To help prevent illegal migration, Dominican President Luis Abinader began building a wall between the two countries in 2022. The wall is set to be 244-mile long, which is half the length of the border.

For many scholars, political observers and ordinary citizens alike, the tensions rhetoric around Haitians living and working in the Dominican Republic is fearmongering to fit certain agendas.

“There has been scaffolding of events in the Dominican narrative that unfortunately markets only the negative parts,” Acosta said, referring to the ways colonial history is taught and in the Dominican Republic.

As for current-day relations, she said, “The positive of both the undocumented immigration and the documented is not highlighted on the Dominican side because those who are fed the negative narratives only want to focus on what they see.

“They see a lot of Black people. But they don’t see the positive economic relationship that has been built in the Dominican Republic,” Acosta added. “No one is talking about that because it’s not convenient.”