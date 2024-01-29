In Maxime Galladère’s neighborhood, Bel Air in Port-au-Prince, it’s not uncommon to find out that a friend was fatally shot. Eating more than once a day is what people there often call a luks, a luxury in English. Overall, some residents, including Galladère, feel they’ve hit rock bottom.

With that as his reality, when Galladère heard that Guy Philippe was vowing to end gang violence in Haiti in 90 days as part of a new revolution, he wondered if Philippe knew what he was saying.