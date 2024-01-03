Guy Philippe led the 2004 coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide from bbc

CAP-HAITIEN — Just weeks after his release from prison in the United States and deportation to Haiti, former Senator Guy Philippe made a stop in Cap-Haitien on Haiti’s Independence Day, where he vowed to “fix” Haiti’s gang problem within 90 days. The stop is part of a tour Philippe has undertaken to build support for what he calls a new revolution.

“I said it and will say it again: In 90 days, I can fix this problem I see in the streets,” Philippe said during a press conference streamed on Unissons Nous, a local outlet. 

Overview:

Former Senator Guy Philippe said he can end Haiti’s gang violence in 90 days during a revolution he hopes to start.

Onz Chery is a Haiti correspondent for The Haitian Times. Chery started his journalism career as a City College of New York student with The Campus. He later wrote for First Touch, local soccer leagues in New York and Elite Sports New York before joining The Haitian Times in 2019.