CAP-HAITIEN — Just weeks after his release from prison in the United States and deportation to Haiti, former Senator Guy Philippe made a stop in Cap-Haitien on Haiti’s Independence Day, where he vowed to “fix” Haiti’s gang problem within 90 days. The stop is part of a tour Philippe has undertaken to build support for what he calls a new revolution.

“I said it and will say it again: In 90 days, I can fix this problem I see in the streets,” Philippe said during a press conference streamed on Unissons Nous, a local outlet.

