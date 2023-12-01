Guy Philippe led the 2004 coup against Jean-Bertrand Aristide from bbc

Guy Philippe, the coup d’etat leader turned convicted money launderer, was released Thursday from federal prison in the United States and promptly deported to Haiti, according to media reports.

Philippe gained infamy for leading the 2004 coup d’etat that toppled Jean-Bertrand Aristide, leading to U.S. troops invading Haiti to restore the former president to power. Philippe, 55, had gained power in Haiti as a paramilitary leader, emerging from a group of former soldiers of the disbanded Haitian Armed Forces that carried out the coup. He later participated in Haiti’s elections, cultivating a persona of invincibility and gaining popular support, to become a senator.

Overview:

Guy Philippe, the paramilitary leader and Aristide coup plotter later convicted on money launderer in the U.S., was released Thursday from federal prison and promptly deported to Haiti.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.

SIGN IN
Yearly Subscription | $75
Monthly Subscription | $15
Weekly Pass | $7.50

Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience covering the Haitian Music Industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at such media organizations as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d’Haïti and The Haitian Time – where he penned the popular “The Delly Dish” gossip column. Dellys has worked with numerous artists in the HMI, including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 – to name a few. Delly graduated from Carlos Albizu University of Miami and City College of New York (CUNY)