Guy Philippe, the coup d’etat leader turned convicted money launderer, was released Thursday from federal prison in the United States and promptly deported to Haiti, according to media reports.

Philippe gained infamy for leading the 2004 coup d’etat that toppled Jean-Bertrand Aristide, leading to U.S. troops invading Haiti to restore the former president to power. Philippe, 55, had gained power in Haiti as a paramilitary leader, emerging from a group of former soldiers of the disbanded Haitian Armed Forces that carried out the coup. He later participated in Haiti’s elections, cultivating a persona of invincibility and gaining popular support, to become a senator.

