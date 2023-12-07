PORT-AU-PRINCE — Several Haitian political parties voiced disagreement with a new Caricom proposal to find a solution to Haiti’s crisis, signaling yet again a deepening rift between the country's governing body and its opponents. Specifically, they said, the "Draft Transitional Framework for Haïti" itself is a deviation from the Caricom leaders’ role as a mediator among Haitian stakeholders

"This document is deemed unacceptable considering the extent and complexity of the crisis the country is facing," the Bureau Suivis de l'Accord Montana said in a note sent to the Haitian Times on Dec. 6. "Unilaterally, without discussion on its own agenda, the EPG chose to unilaterally impose the incumbent Prime Minister by renewing his mandate for 18 months."

Overview: The Caricom delegation is in Haiti for a fifth attempt at negotiations between Haitian political actors, bringing with it a proposal for a transition framework to get Haiti out of the governance crisis.

