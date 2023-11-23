PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Caricom Eminent Persons Group (EPG) tasked with negotiating a new government for Haiti says it plans to provide a new agreement. The proposal to Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and those who oppose him will be based on points discussed in previous talks.

“The Group will provide a draft framework of agreement for their consideration and discussion that takes into account the points the stakeholders have raised in the course of these commitments,” the EPG said in a Nov. 21 statement.

Overview: Caricom leaders, apparently disappointed with Haitian political actors and stakeholders who refuse to negotiate a new government, hope a new proposed agreement will push Haiti out of the governance crisis.

