Guest Author | Family of Dr. Jean Pierre-Louis

Obituary from the family of Dr. Jean Pierre-Louis

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Dr. Jean Pierre-Louis. He departed his blessed life of 87 years on November 17, 2023, and is now in the loving light of God, the Almighty, the all-loving, and the all-knowing, we pray.

Jean was predeceased by his parents, Mr. Ourel Pierre-Louis and Mrs. Dieudonne Davilmar Pierre-Louis, as well as his two siblings, Pinchinat Pierre-Louis and Renée Pierre-Louis (Azou). He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Nadine Lamarque Pierre-Louis, and his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, remaining two siblings, nieces, nephews and a multitude of other family members.

Towards the end of his life-journey, Jean endured many maladies, culminating in his battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Throughout it all, Jean was endearingly cared for by his ever-loving wife, Nadine. As his illnesses progressed, he was additionally cared for by

the staff at Sunrise of Lafayette Hill, for nearly three years, and by the Ascend hospice care providers, over the past two months. Jean was also the grateful recipient of his family’s and friends’ endless compassion and love. We are grateful that he is now free from all that caused him pain and is peacefully at rest.

Though Jean is no longer with us physically, he will not be forgotten. His smile and the loving moments he personally shared with each of us will remain in our memories and hearts. Regarded with respect and looked-up to as a patriarch in the family and leader in his community, Jean will forever be loved, revered and appreciated.

Jean embraced life and all it had to offer. He spoke several languages, was an avid reader, and used his beautiful mind to nurture his incredible zest for learning and improving the world around him. Indeed, Jean will be remembered for the many ways in which he applied this love of knowledge, as evidenced by his contributions in the fields of law and education.

Upon achieving a Doctor of Jurisprudence, Jean dutifully served the Haitian community – giving back to his beloved Haiti, the country of his naissance. An enthusiastic life learner, Jean subsequently followed what naturally compelled him, a desire to continue his ardent pursuit of education. He studied in the United States, achieving a Master’s Degree in Education from Columbia University, a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from New York University and a Doctorate in Education (Ph.D.) from Nova Southeastern University. As an educator, Jean employed his Ph.D. and channeled his love of mathematics into stimulating the minds of his young students.

It would not be long before Jean was steered toward another pivotal venture – becoming a principal – a position for which he was much sought after. Indeed, after Jacques Bonhomme, Jean became the second Haitian to be named Principal of a New York Public School (P.S.) in Brooklyn, specifically P.S. 138. Jean deeply believed in the importance of empowering oneself, and in turn others, through education. He took measures to ensure the success of both his students and his faculty. For example, he was instrumental in the establishment of Grades 6-8 at P.S. 138, in order to foster and promote the continued academic success of his elementary school students.

Jean was also a pioneer in the field of Bilingual Education, believing in equal opportunities for immigrant students and in making learning accessible to all students, regardless of their language proficiency. In this regard, Jean was one of the first Haitian resource specialists hired by the New York City Board of Education, Office of Bilingual Education. Moreover, he worked with other advocates to establish and support Haitian Creole Bilingual programs in New York City schools.

Additionally, Jean served as a mentor to many with whom he worked, for instance, teachers and administrators at the onset of their careers. He brought in community members to provide support for the school, offering a myriad of professional development for the staff, exploring innovative curricula, and ensuring that pivotal services were made available to his students and their parents.

Apart from his educational contributions, Jean also worked with and supported many politicians and organizations with goals of providing education, training network opportunities and support services to the Haitian diaspora and the Brooklyn community at large. These individuals and groups included Major Owens, members of the Black Caucus, the Haitian American Citizens for Action, the Haitian Americans United for Progress (HAUP), the Haitian Centers Council (HCC), the Haitian American Alliance (HAA) and the Sant Twa Ti Flè (Three Little Flowers, Inc).

Jean embodied the success of empowering oneself, and in turn others through education and a life of service. His selfless contributions both on a personal and work level will not be forgotten and he will forever be loved and deeply missed. We are grateful to have been part of his life.

SERVICE

A Celebration of Life in honor of Jean will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Lownes Family Funeral Home, located at 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. The viewing will be held from 11a.m. to 12 p.m., immediately followed by the service.

DONATIONS

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate any donations be made to:

Friends of Montfort, Inc.

Donations are used to support Montfort School for the deaf and deaf-blind children in Haiti. https://www.friendsofmontfort.org, or

Christian Coalition for Action and Development, Inc. (COCAD)

Donations are used in support of microcredit loans and scholarships provided to promising students. Donations are accepted through Zelle at (954) 559-2743.

Your support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated.

