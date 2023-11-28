Overview: Food trucks are the newest to serve Haitian food or fusion versions of the cuisine as Haitian Americans move across the U.S.

Americans, particularly those who are part of the millennial and Gen-Z crowds, are finding that food trucks meet their adventurous spirits for world cuisines. These mobile venues pop-up in locations that might not have restaurants and often offer menu items that twist familiar recipes in new ways. And scores of them across America are serving up Haitian food.

With so many Haitians now living all over America, not just on the East Coast, some are bringing the culture with them in the form of food trucks. Others are hungering for such a taste of lakay. To help both, The Haitian Times has started this list showing food trucks serving Haitian food in nearly 20 states, including Hawaii. Some offer catering, brick-and-mortar restaurants, delivery or other Caribbean, Creole or American dishes.

Before you head out to one, be sure to check the food truck’s site, Facebook page or other socials for up-to-the minute locations and specials. Or, call them.

Bon apeti!

Editor’s note: This is an ongoing list, last updated November 27, 2023. To send in the names of food trucks in your area, email submissions@haitiantimes.com. ___________________________________________

CALIFORNIA

Island Creole

“Your Go-To Food Truck”

Owner/operator: Jean Baptiste Celouis

San Francisco, CA

561-932-7888

Website: https://www.islandcreole.com/

COLORADO

Fritay Haitian Cuisine

“Color your day with a Caribbean bite”

Denver, CO

Owner/operator: Farah-Jane Jean Pierre

720-316-1310

Website: https://fritayfood.com/

DELAWARE/NEW JERSEY

Army of 2 Food Truck

“A Haitian/Italian American concept on wheels”

Wilmington, DE

(302) 757-9924

Website: https://www.facebook.com/armyof2foodtruck/

FLORIDA

Caribbean Crossroads

“From the everyday to the extraordinary”

Tallahassee, FL

Owner/operator: Manoucheka Orange

850-345-5744

Website: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanCrossroads/

Cruisin’ Cuisine

“The wait is over for our delicious island flavors”

Lehigh Acres, FL

239-848-0448

Website: https://www.facebook.com/crusincuisin20/

Dada’s Kitchen Taste of the Caribbean

“Dada’s kitchen open — we ready for y’all”

Haines City, FL

863-845-4916

Website: https://www.dadaskremas.com/

Itiah Food Truck

“Their food is great and their service is too”

Miami, FL

786-659-7772

Website: https://www.itiahfoodtruck.com/order/

Kiskeya Haitian Food Truck

“Consistently serves up an experience of culture, family, food and fun”

Palm Bay, FL

321-361-0272

Lakou Haitian Food Truck & Catering

“We want our customers to feel like a ‘lakou,’ a community”

Sunrise, FL 33351

Co-Owner/operator: Chef Marie

786-529-7333

Website: https://lakouhaitiancuisine.com/

Mama Rose Caribbean Cuisine

“Calling all Haitian food lovers”

West Palm Beach, FL

954-289-7202 or 954-687-4610

Website: https://www.instagram.com/mamarose_cusines/?hl=en

Sak Pasé Food Truck

“Indulge your opulent self with the best Haitian American mobile catering”

Plantation, FL

Owner/operators: Fabiola Alexis and Christelle François

786-860-0115

Website: https://sakpasefoodtruck.com/

Ticas Cuisine

“Authentic Haitian food that reminds you of home”

Haines City, FL 33844

863-216-8724

Website: https://www.instagram.com/ticascuisine_/

Tropical Eatz

“A fusion of Haitian, Jamaican and Bahamian”

Gainesville, FL

Owner/operator: Chef JJ and family

Website: https://www.chefjjcreations.com/tropical-eatz-food-truck

GEORGIA

Creolicious Café

“Serving delicious food from our culture”

Lawrenceville, GA

678-231-2733 or 678-232-7795

https://www.facebook.com/people/Creolicious-Cafe/100077222208627/

Hungry Hippo Eats

“With perfected family recipes”

Atlanta, GA

Co-Owner/operator: Johny Walker

770-800-2422

Website: https://hungryhippoeats.com/index.php/about-us/

HAWAII

Tasty Krèyol

“Bringing the flavors of Haiti to Hawaii”

Ewa Beach, Hawaii

Owner/operators: Gedeon and Fabiola Germeille

808-784-1691

Website: http://www.tastykreyol.com/

MASSACHUSETTS

Gourmet Kreyol

“Winner of U.S. Haitian Chamber of Commerce ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year award’”

Boston, MA

Owner/operators: Nathalie Lecorps and Karyn Glemaud

617-752-2817

Website: https://www.gourmetkreyol.com/

Fresh Food Generation

“A cozy Caribbean dining experience”

Boston, MA

617-602-7185

Website: https://www.freshfoodgeneration.com/pages/about-us

MICHIGAN

Mr. Creole!

“KOLA Award Winner: Best restaurant/food truck/grocer”

Detroit, MI

Owner/operator: Gaston Edens

(313) 808-5223

Website: https://www.facebook.com/HoneyHaitian/

MISSOURI

The Crooked Boot

“Creole-Cajun cuisine with Haitian and Jamaican influences”

St. Charles, Missouri

Owner/operator: CC Griggs

636-757-3305

Website: https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/truck/the-crooked-boot/menu

NEW JERSEY/DELAWARE

Army of 2 Food Truck

“A Haitian/Italian American concept on wheels”

Wilmington, DE

(302) 757-9924

Website: https://www.facebook.com/armyof2foodtruck/

NEW YORK

Nao’s Caribbean Flavors

“Always fresh. Always flavorful.”

Owner/operators: Tony and Carline Taloute

Westbury, NY

Website: https://www.eatnaos.com/

NORTH CAROLINA

Bon Fritay

“Simply put, it’s street food”

Raleigh, NC

Owner/operators: Chef Andre and DafneyTales-Lafortune

919-443-5130

Website: https://www.bonfritaytruck.com/

Le Créole Haitian Cuisine

“Welcome food lovers”

Raleigh, NC

Owner/operator: Paola Petit-Homme

919-324-2824

Website: https://www.lecreolehaitiancuisine.com/

Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen

“A restaurant on wheels”

Charlotte, NC

Owner/operators: Edith Jean- Francois and Christina Bowman

704-369-1172

Website: https://www.msdidiskitchen.com/

OHIO

Creole Bites

“Passionately bringing the vibrant flavors of Créole cuisine”

Springfield, OH

Operators: Marie Morett, Miguelito Jerome and Luckens Merzious and others

937-888-3663

Website: https://www.bitecreolekitchen.com/

OREGON

Creole Me Up

“Serving up spice and sass”

Portland, OR

Owner/operator: Elsy Dinvil

(503) 839-3804

Website: https://www.facebook.com/creolemeup/





PENNSYLVANIA

Sak Pase

“Authentic Haitian food truck,catering, and private chef services”

Pittsburgh, PA

Owner/operators: Chef Evens and Maggy

412-342-8411

Website: http://www.sakpasepgh.com/

TEXAS

Krèyol Korner

“Food Network Guys Grocery Games Winner”

Austin, TX

Owner/operator: Nahika Hillery

512-596-0094

Website: https://www.facebook.com/KreyolKornerbyChefNahika/

Mix’T Caribbean Blends

“A heartfelt blend of traditional Caribbean and Southern comfort foods”

Austin, TX

Owner/operator: Tatiana French-Dejean

512-508-6668

Website: https://www.mixtcaribbeanblends.com/our-story

Taste of Success Food Truck & Catering

“Authentic recipes from Haiti and Puerto Rico”

McKinney, TX

214-914-3646

Website: https://roaminghunger.com/taste-of-successs-food-truck/

Sophia’s Haitian Cuisine

“The first Haitian food truck and catering company in the Dallas area”

Celine, TX

Owner/operator: Kavin Adisson

469-492-6224

Website: https://www.facebook.com/sophiashaitiancuisine/

UTAH

Makaya Caters

“The best food in Utah”

Salt Lake City, UT

Owner/operator: Roody Salvator

801-493-5873

Website: https://www.makayacaters.com/

WISCONSIN

Caribbean Taste and Area 509

“Our food brings people together”

Appleton, WI

Owner/operator: Reggie Desamour

920-702-7009 or 920-364-9239

Website: https://caribbeantastefoodtruck.com/

nd https://area509appleton.com/about/

Know a food truck we should add? Add it in the comments or email submissions@haitiantimes.com to possibly include in an update.