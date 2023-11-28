Overview:
Food trucks are the newest to serve Haitian food or fusion versions of the cuisine as Haitian Americans move across the U.S.
Americans, particularly those who are part of the millennial and Gen-Z crowds, are finding that food trucks meet their adventurous spirits for world cuisines. These mobile venues pop-up in locations that might not have restaurants and often offer menu items that twist familiar recipes in new ways. And scores of them across America are serving up Haitian food.
With so many Haitians now living all over America, not just on the East Coast, some are bringing the culture with them in the form of food trucks. Others are hungering for such a taste of lakay. To help both, The Haitian Times has started this list showing food trucks serving Haitian food in nearly 20 states, including Hawaii. Some offer catering, brick-and-mortar restaurants, delivery or other Caribbean, Creole or American dishes.
Before you head out to one, be sure to check the food truck’s site, Facebook page or other socials for up-to-the minute locations and specials. Or, call them.
Bon apeti!
Editor's note: This is an ongoing list, last updated November 27, 2023. To send in the names of food trucks in your area, email submissions@haitiantimes.com.
CALIFORNIA
Island Creole
“Your Go-To Food Truck”
Owner/operator: Jean Baptiste Celouis
San Francisco, CA
561-932-7888
Website: https://www.islandcreole.com/
COLORADO
Fritay Haitian Cuisine
“Color your day with a Caribbean bite”
Denver, CO
Owner/operator: Farah-Jane Jean Pierre
720-316-1310
Website: https://fritayfood.com/
DELAWARE/NEW JERSEY
Army of 2 Food Truck
“A Haitian/Italian American concept on wheels”
Wilmington, DE
(302) 757-9924
Website: https://www.facebook.com/armyof2foodtruck/
FLORIDA
Caribbean Crossroads
“From the everyday to the extraordinary”
Tallahassee, FL
Owner/operator: Manoucheka Orange
850-345-5744
Website: https://www.facebook.com/CaribbeanCrossroads/
Cruisin’ Cuisine
“The wait is over for our delicious island flavors”
Lehigh Acres, FL
239-848-0448
Website: https://www.facebook.com/crusincuisin20/
Dada’s Kitchen Taste of the Caribbean
“Dada’s kitchen open — we ready for y’all”
Haines City, FL
863-845-4916
Website: https://www.dadaskremas.com/
Itiah Food Truck
“Their food is great and their service is too”
Miami, FL
786-659-7772
Website: https://www.itiahfoodtruck.com/order/
Kiskeya Haitian Food Truck
“Consistently serves up an experience of culture, family, food and fun”
Palm Bay, FL
321-361-0272
Lakou Haitian Food Truck & Catering
“We want our customers to feel like a ‘lakou,’ a community”
Sunrise, FL 33351
Co-Owner/operator: Chef Marie
786-529-7333
Website: https://lakouhaitiancuisine.com/
Mama Rose Caribbean Cuisine
“Calling all Haitian food lovers”
West Palm Beach, FL
954-289-7202 or 954-687-4610
Website: https://www.instagram.com/mamarose_cusines/?hl=en
Sak Pasé Food Truck
“Indulge your opulent self with the best Haitian American mobile catering”
Plantation, FL
Owner/operators: Fabiola Alexis and Christelle François
786-860-0115
Website: https://sakpasefoodtruck.com/
Ticas Cuisine
“Authentic Haitian food that reminds you of home”
Haines City, FL 33844
863-216-8724
Website: https://www.instagram.com/ticascuisine_/
“A fusion of Haitian, Jamaican and Bahamian”
Gainesville, FL
Owner/operator: Chef JJ and family
Website: https://www.chefjjcreations.com/tropical-eatz-food-truck
GEORGIA
Creolicious Café
“Serving delicious food from our culture”
Lawrenceville, GA
678-231-2733 or 678-232-7795
https://www.facebook.com/people/Creolicious-Cafe/100077222208627/
Hungry Hippo Eats
“With perfected family recipes”
Atlanta, GA
Co-Owner/operator: Johny Walker
770-800-2422
Website: https://hungryhippoeats.com/index.php/about-us/
HAWAII
Tasty Krèyol
“Bringing the flavors of Haiti to Hawaii”
Ewa Beach, Hawaii
Owner/operators: Gedeon and Fabiola Germeille
808-784-1691
Website: http://www.tastykreyol.com/
MASSACHUSETTS
Gourmet Kreyol
“Winner of U.S. Haitian Chamber of Commerce ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year award’”
Boston, MA
Owner/operators: Nathalie Lecorps and Karyn Glemaud
617-752-2817
Website: https://www.gourmetkreyol.com/
Fresh Food Generation
“A cozy Caribbean dining experience”
Boston, MA
617-602-7185
Website: https://www.freshfoodgeneration.com/pages/about-us
MICHIGAN
Mr. Creole!
“KOLA Award Winner: Best restaurant/food truck/grocer”
Detroit, MI
Owner/operator: Gaston Edens
(313) 808-5223
Website: https://www.facebook.com/HoneyHaitian/
MISSOURI
The Crooked Boot
“Creole-Cajun cuisine with Haitian and Jamaican influences”
St. Charles, Missouri
Owner/operator: CC Griggs
636-757-3305
Website: https://www.bestfoodtrucks.com/truck/the-crooked-boot/menu
NEW YORK
Nao’s Caribbean Flavors
“Always fresh. Always flavorful.”
Owner/operators: Tony and Carline Taloute
Westbury, NY
Website: https://www.eatnaos.com/
NORTH CAROLINA
Bon Fritay
“Simply put, it’s street food”
Raleigh, NC
Owner/operators: Chef Andre and DafneyTales-Lafortune
919-443-5130
Website: https://www.bonfritaytruck.com/
Le Créole Haitian Cuisine
“Welcome food lovers”
Raleigh, NC
Owner/operator: Paola Petit-Homme
919-324-2824
Website: https://www.lecreolehaitiancuisine.com/
Ms. Didi’s Caribbean Kitchen
“A restaurant on wheels”
Charlotte, NC
Owner/operators: Edith Jean- Francois and Christina Bowman
704-369-1172
Website: https://www.msdidiskitchen.com/
OHIO
Creole Bites
“Passionately bringing the vibrant flavors of Créole cuisine”
Springfield, OH
Operators: Marie Morett, Miguelito Jerome and Luckens Merzious and others
937-888-3663
Website: https://www.bitecreolekitchen.com/
OREGON
Creole Me Up
“Serving up spice and sass”
Portland, OR
Owner/operator: Elsy Dinvil
(503) 839-3804
Website: https://www.facebook.com/creolemeup/
PENNSYLVANIA
Sak Pase
“Authentic Haitian food truck,catering, and private chef services”
Pittsburgh, PA
Owner/operators: Chef Evens and Maggy
412-342-8411
Website: http://www.sakpasepgh.com/
TEXAS
Krèyol Korner
“Food Network Guys Grocery Games Winner”
Austin, TX
Owner/operator: Nahika Hillery
512-596-0094
Website: https://www.facebook.com/KreyolKornerbyChefNahika/
Mix’T Caribbean Blends
“A heartfelt blend of traditional Caribbean and Southern comfort foods”
Austin, TX
Owner/operator: Tatiana French-Dejean
512-508-6668
Website: https://www.mixtcaribbeanblends.com/our-story
Taste of Success Food Truck & Catering
“Authentic recipes from Haiti and Puerto Rico”
McKinney, TX
214-914-3646
Website: https://roaminghunger.com/taste-of-successs-food-truck/
Sophia’s Haitian Cuisine
“The first Haitian food truck and catering company in the Dallas area”
Celine, TX
Owner/operator: Kavin Adisson
469-492-6224
Website: https://www.facebook.com/sophiashaitiancuisine/
UTAH
Makaya Caters
“The best food in Utah”
Salt Lake City, UT
Owner/operator: Roody Salvator
801-493-5873
Website: https://www.makayacaters.com/
WISCONSIN
Caribbean Taste and Area 509
“Our food brings people together”
Appleton, WI
Owner/operator: Reggie Desamour
920-702-7009 or 920-364-9239
Website: https://caribbeantastefoodtruck.com/
nd https://area509appleton.com/about/
Know a food truck we should add? Add it in the comments or email submissions@haitiantimes.com to possibly include in an update.