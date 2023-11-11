This Veterans Day, we’re taking it back to 1942. The ​most lethal year of the Holocaust and one so devastating militarily for the Allies that the United States called on Haiti to help. The summons eventually led to six Haitians going off to join the ranks of the elite all-Black Tuskegee Airmen.

The part Haitians played during that pivotal year has inspired Haitian designer Ouigi Theodore to honor the Haitian Tuskegee airmen. He paired up with Randolph, an eyewear brand, on an aviator glasses collection available at ​​The Brooklyn Circus. The project is bringing more awareness of the Haitian airmen in the process.

Overview: To defeat Nazi Germany in 1942, the U.S. recruited Haitian pilots to join its Tuskegee, Ala., program for elite fighter-pilot squadrons of Black soldiers.

