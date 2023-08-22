PORT-AU-PRINCE— Members of Kenya's assessment mission in Haiti met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, members of his government and leaders of the High Council of the Transition (HTC) on Aug. 21 to better understand the degradation of security of the country. The delegation also visited the top brass of the Haitian National Police (PNH) for a working session on the security situation and weakness of the agency.

"We are here to assess the needs of the PNH," said Noor Gabow, deputy Inspector General of Administration Police in Kenya, who is heading the delegation, according to a Primature report shared on Radio Métronome. "Also, to better understand the situation and do our best to help the Haitian people."

Overview: The Kenya delegation is meeting with various Haitian authorities in Port-au-Prince as it assesses violence and conditions in Haiti, part of the proposed process of deploying a multinational force to Haiti.

Uh oh, it looks like you’ve hit a paywall! But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Here are a few ways you can access this story.