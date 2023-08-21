PORT-AU-PRINCE — A delegation of 20 Kenyans arrived in Haiti over the weekend to learn about the country's insecurity situation in order to help guide the apparently imminent arrival of a multinational force led by the African country.

This Kenyan delegation, which arrived Sunday, will spend three days in the country, according to the local press. As part of the proposed deployment process announced, the team will meet with the Haitian government and the high command of the Haitian National Police (PNH), as well as civil society groups to get an understanding of ​​the situation.

