NEW YORK — As they have done since EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre was first arrested in May 2022, scores of investors, members of the public and media attend the courthouse hearings in the ongoing $250 million Ponzi saga. Supporters of the company and its leader, the majority of them Haitian, arrive from states near and far, often wearing the same t-shirt proclaiming their allegiance.
Tuesday’s hearing for Alexandre’s sentencing was at the Daniel T. Moynihan Courthouse, home of the U.S. Southern District of New York legal proceedings at 500 Pearl Street in Manhattan. Here’s a view of the scenes outside the courthouse before and after the hearing.
