NEW YORK — As they have done since EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre was first arrested in May 2022, scores of investors, members of the public and media attend the courthouse hearings in the ongoing $250 million Ponzi saga. Supporters of the company and its leader, the majority of them Haitian, arrive from states near and far, often wearing the same t-shirt proclaiming their allegiance.

Tuesday’s hearing for Alexandre’s sentencing was at the Daniel T. Moynihan Courthouse, home of the U.S. Southern District of New York legal proceedings at 500 Pearl Street in Manhattan. Here’s a view of the scenes outside the courthouse before and after the hearing.

A view of lower Manhattan from the Daniel P. Moynihan United States Courthouse. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal/The Haitian Times

A view of the main entrance of the Daniel P. Moynihan U.S. Courthouse at 500 Pearl Street on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

Members of the Haitian community who attended the sentencing hearing for Eddy Alexandre leave the Daniel P. Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal for The Haitian Times

A group of Haitians gather outside the Daniel P. Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan ahead of the sentencing hearing for EminiFX CEO Eddy Alexandre in the commodities fraud case on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

An entrance of the Daniel P. Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan. Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

EminiFX members react to the sentence given to the company’s CEO Eddy Alexandre while outside the Daniel P. Moynihan U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

Binson Guillame, a Long Island truck driver, outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Guillaume is among a few EminiFX investors who spoke in open court during the sentencing hearing for Eddy Alexandre. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal for The Haitian Times

Supporters and opponents of Eddy Alexandre react outside after the sentencing hearing held at the Daniel P. Moynihan U.S. Courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

Haitian media outside the Daniel P. Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan. Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

EminiFX members share reactions to the sentence given to the company’s CEO Eddy Alexandre while outside the Daniel P. Moynihan U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times

Hearing attendees react to the sentence given to the company’s CEO Eddy Alexandre while outside the Daniel P. Moynihan U.S. Courthouse on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Photo by Gabrielle Pascal / The Haitian Times