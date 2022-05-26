CAP-HAITIEN — First Black Republic, griyo, soup joumou on January First, even political instability are among the first thoughts that come to mind when Haitians abroad think of the homeland. But as ongoing crises have led to a decline in travel to Haiti in recent years, certain social mores common in Haiti might cause some Haitians living abroad to do a double-take.

As part of The Haitian Times’ special coverage of 2022 Haitian Heritage Month, here’s a list of such notable sights seen in day-to-day life from an observer, yours truly, on a walk in Cap-Haitien. Some are quirky, others ingenious. All are sure to surprise, if not shock, some compatriots outside of Haiti.

HOLDING CONVERSATIONS

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.